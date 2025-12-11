“Five years went by before they were told their drinking water was contaminated.”

Editor’s note: This week’s video has poor audio-quality. We recommend you raise your volume to hear it.

In November of 1988, for CBS News’s 48 Hours, I covered a story about safety problems at nuclear processing plants in America… that local residents found out about the hard way. I talked to those affected, and also to the investigators looking into such cases.

