“They’ve been surprised by the attention, surprised by the affection, surprised by all the letters of love and support they have received.”

The Iran hostage crisis ended on January 20, 1981. 52 American hostages were freed after 444 days in captivity, and were flown home to the United States to return to their former lives. As one would expect, they took different paths and made different life adjustments with their newfound freedom.

In April of that year, I caught up with some of the former hostages for the CBS Evening News.