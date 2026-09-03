“For farmers it is a constant battle, keeping birds away from their rice seed.”

In 1981, approximately 100 waterfowl — mostly ducks and geese — were found dead or dying in ua rice field near Sweet Lake in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. They’d been poisoned by the illegal use of a pesticide called Azodrin.

I covered the story for the CBS Evening News, including worries over how humans might be affected by the poison.

Let me know what you think about my farmer attire for the piece. 😉

On a side note, all uses of Azodrin were discontinued in the United States by the late 1980s.