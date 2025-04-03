Bernie's Time Machine: Ronald Reagan and the Iran-Contra Affair
A loss of approval in the heartland.
“Behind our back, he negotiates with terrorists.”
It’s somewhat of conventional wisdom that Ronald Reagan was a widely beloved American president, winning a 49-state landslide in his reelection bid in 1984. But his approval rating did take quite a hit in his second term, which was largely attributable to the Iran-Contra scandal.
Upon the discovery that se…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.