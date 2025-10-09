“They told us that they were going to burn the house down, and they were going to fire us up after dark.”

In 1990, for 48 Hours, I covered what was described as a “ten-minute war.” Roughly 300 shots were fired in a Tacoma, Washington neighborhood between a group of U.S. Army rangers and local drug dealers. Only, it wasn’t a government operation, but rather the result of government failure.

This wasn’t how the War on Drugs was supposed to be fought.