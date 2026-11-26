“Gasoline in the San Francisco bay area was, in a word, scarce.”

Most of you have either heard about, or even personally remember, the big gas shortages and rationing our country faced when Jimmy Carter was president. Lines of cars wrapped around city blocks, waiting for their turn at the pump. The situation was driven mainly by the Iranian Revolution, and amplified by “panic buying” and U.S. regulatory factors.

The environment was felt by many as America in decline, which paved the way for Ronald Reagan’s big electoral victory the following year.

I covered the misery from San Francisco, for the CBS Evening News, in April of 1979.