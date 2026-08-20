Editor’s note: The volume on today’s clip is a little low, so you might need raise it on your device.

“What’s the reality, and what’s the myth?”

In my 2001 book, Bias, some of you may remember that I wrote about how many in the media heavily sensationalized and misrepresented the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s. The inclination of a number of journalists was to exaggerate the threat to heterosexuals and non-drug users, in order to draw more mainstream attention, sympathy, and funding to the crisis.

It wasn’t the first time that I explored this topic. I covered it, years earlier, in this 1992 segment of 48 Hours.