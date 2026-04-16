“Can’t is not part of your vocabulary.”

In 2012, while working for HBO’s Real Sports, I did a story on one of the most remarkable and inspiring people I’ve ever met: a young woman named Jennifer Bricker.

Bricker has an amazing personal story, from her birth and upbringing, to her life now. I hesitate to give any of it away here, as it might spoil the unfolding of that story in today’s video piece. I’ll just mention that I actually did two stories on Bricker — the first one in 2012, and a follow-up in 2016. Clips from both segments are in the video.

When you’re finished watching it, let me know what you think in the comment section.