Bernie's Time Machine: The "Big Idea" Ambush
The interview that turned out to be a food fight.
“It’s like a food fight in Animal House.”
Welcome to this week’s episode of Bernie’s Time Machine. Today’s journey was suggested by our own John Daly, who, several years before he and I met, flipped to CNBC on the night of July 19, 2005 to unexpectedly find me locked in a five-on-one battle against a panel of mud-slinging liberals.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.