“You’re about to meet a man you’ll either love or hate.”

In 1994, for CBS News’s Eye to Eye with Connie Chung, I covered Ken Hamblin, a controversial conservative radio host from Denver. One of the things that made him “controversial” was that he was an African American who spoke quite harshly about the black community, welfare, affirmative action, and liberalism itself.

I’d say more, but I wouldn’t do his point of view justice. Just watch and listen for yourself.