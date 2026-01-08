“The Nigerian heroin traffickers now find more drug couriers right here in Dallas, Texas than just about anywhere in the entire United States.”

With the DEA and ICE in the news a lot last year, I thought this week’s video would be a good throwback.

In 1992, CBS News’s 48 Hours did an episode on foreign heroin being smuggled into and sold within the United States. I reported from Dallas, Texas on how Nigerian drug runners were recruiting American couriers who didn’t fit the typical mold.