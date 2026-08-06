“We don’t want to waste genius sperm on morons.”

In 1991 for 48 Hours, I reported on a California sperm bank — a very exclusive one —that specialized in producing exceptionally smart kids.

The company even had “sperm recruiters” who sought out and essentially cold-called notably smart donors.

One of the “genius kids” I covered in the story, Doron Blake, was coincidentally written about in a New York Post story on the bank just a couple months ago. Now a father of two, he has some interesting (and perhaps surprising) views on how he was conceived.