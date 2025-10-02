“She thinks people who become conservatives have a human weakness — a frailty.”

Today’s time-machine trip is a little different. Rather than looking at my past reporting or commentary through your eyes, you’ll be looking at it through the eyes of the progressive left — of the Hollywood variety.

2009 marked the end of George W. Bush’s presidency, and the beginning of the Obama era. It was a very exciting time for many Hollywood actors and actresses, a number of whom directly campaigned for the new president. Some probably believed they even had a hand in getting Obama elected, and it’s possible they did. Liberal celebrities carried a lot more political weight back then than they do now.

One such individual was actress, Janeane Garofalo. She was never at a loss for words when it came to politics, but she was a reliably unsophisticated thinker on the topic.

I said as much in a Fox News segment at the time, which apparently caught her and some podcast buddies’ attention. They reacted to the segment, as you’ll see, by effectively conceding my point. Brilliant!