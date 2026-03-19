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“Going on these comedy shows gives a politician an opportunity to portray himself or herself in a different light.”

You may have forgotten this, but back when Donald Trump first entered the 2016 presidential race (which began in 2015), the liberal media — including the entertainment media — loved him (even after he did things like call Mexicans “rapists,” mock a reporter’s physical disability, and knock John McCain for his wartime capture).

Well, it wasn’t so much him they loved, but rather a couple things about him:

He and his antics were great for ratings. The Left was enjoying the chaos he was bringing to the GOP nomination process, and believed that, if he won the Republican primary, he would be an easy defeat for Hillary Clinton in the general election.

So, in November of 2015, Trump was asked to host Saturday Night Live. In the run-up to the episode, Bill O’Reilly had me on the O’Reilly Factor to talk about whether or not it was a smart political move for Trump.