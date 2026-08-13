Bernie’s Time Machine: The New Men's Movement
A look at an early 90s' support group.
“It can be easily mocked, by the way. All of it can be easily made fun of, but we’re not afraid of that.”
In 1992 for 48 Hours, I covered the New Men’s Movement — specifically a support group in Chicago where men voiced their life-frustrations, including with women, the modern feminist movement, and unfair male stereotypes.
As you’ll probably notice, some of the arguments made in this piece are still being made today.