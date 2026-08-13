“It can be easily mocked, by the way. All of it can be easily made fun of, but we’re not afraid of that.”

In 1992 for 48 Hours, I covered the New Men’s Movement — specifically a support group in Chicago where men voiced their life-frustrations, including with women, the modern feminist movement, and unfair male stereotypes.

As you’ll probably notice, some of the arguments made in this piece are still being made today.