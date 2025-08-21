“It was the perfect story-line for a media that’s overwhelmingly liberal.”

In February of 2012, 17-year-old Trayvon Martin was fatally shot during an altercation in a Florida neighborhood. Martin was a young, unarmed black man. The 28 year-old man who shot him, and who spurred the confrontation, was not black.

Those pieces of information were enough for many in the media (and many outside of the media) to cast the situation as an act of targeted racial violence.