Bernie's Time Machine: When Personal Biases Become Professional Ones
My discussion with Alan Keyes about the bias problem in journalism.
“I wouldn’t mind if Bill Clinton got 99% of the journalists’ vote… if it didn’t influence the way they saw the stories they were covering.”
It was March 7, 2002. I had a conversation with Alan Keyes on MSNBC about my book, Bias. This was back when that channel actually had a conservative host who allowed me to come on and talk about liberal bias in the n…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.