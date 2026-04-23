Bernie’s Time Machine: When The Cheering Stops
College sports without the college education.
“Too often ‘winning’ really means winning at any cost.”
In October of 1985, I did a two-part series for the CBS Evening News called “When the Cheering Stops.” It covered college sports scandals… including that of athletes never learning the non-sports professional skills that college should have taught them. The result was a knowledge deficit that held them back in life.
Both parts are included in this week’s video.