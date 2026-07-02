“You’re not going to put this on T.V., are you?”

In September of 1988, CBS News’ 48 Hours did an episode on the smoking war — the deepening conflict between smokers and non-smokers (and the role government should or shouldn’t play).

I traveled to San Leandro, California, where the battle was raging, to cover both sides of the argument.

(You all might get a kick out of the last scene).