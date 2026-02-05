“They’re convincing a large number of people that maleness and masculinity are synonymous with violence. ”

In 1994, a book titled “Who Stole Feminism?” generated an enormous amount of attention. In it, author Christina Marie Hoff Sommers challenged a lot of conventional wisdom about how badly women had it in the modern United States.

On “Eye to Eye with Connie Chung,” I spoke to Sommers about the book, as well as some of the inaccurate statistics and themes being tossed around about men at the time. The conversation may feel like some of the ones we have today in this country.

On a side note, Sommers, these days, is an AEI resident scholar.