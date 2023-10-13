Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

I wonder what a poll of women voters would show between Trump and Haley (now reported to having overtaken DeSantis in one poll). There’s no way my wife and women I know would vote for Trump. The top three are Trump, Haley and DeSantis. The rest can go home. — lensattic

I think moderate women in crucial toss-up states would vote for Nikki Haley over Donald Trump. I hope before this is over it comes down to Haley v Trump — because Haley just might win that one. Stay tuned.

Bernie, I listened to your discussion with John Daly about RFK Jr. on Wednesday afternoon, and then laughed my ass off that night when I saw a video of RFK Jr. going on Fox (where he had previously been treated like a rock star), and watched Hannity aggressively attack him as being a liberal extremist (something Hannity has known for years, but pretended was a brand new revelation). Funny to watch such a sharp reversal now that Kennedy, as an independent candidate, poses a threat to Trump and not just Biden. I expect to see a lot more of this. — Ben G.

What you just described is one more piece of evidence of Fox News corruption. Hannity built RFK Jr. up when he thought that might help his close personal friend Donald Trump. When he thought it might hurt his friend, he did a 180. Hannity is not a journalist — AND he’s not an honest commentator. He, like the management of Fox News, is pathetic.

I have noticed that most TV news outlets are blurring the faces and bodies of the victims of the recent Hamas attacks in Israel. However the Daily Wire is not hiding anything and is very purposeful in portraying all of the graphic images, including the rape, mutilation and burning of women and children. Similarly and most famously, Emmett Till's mother in 1955 chose to have an open casket at her son's funeral so the full face of evil done to her son's body could be on display. As an experienced TV new journalist, what is your call on this? Should we have full disclosure of the evil we are dealing with, or is discretion the order of the day on a mainstream news outlet? I'd like to also say the quiet part out loud and stray into a little bit of a third rail - that the Daily Wire is run by Ben Shapiro, an observant Orthodox Jew, and most mainstream outlets are populated by ethnic Jewish management and ownership (the Rosenthals, Sulzbergers and Jake Silverstein at the NY Times are prominent examples). Does this objectively enter into their worldview and decision making as to what is appropriate with regards to Middle East coverage? — Steve R.