Bernie’s Weekly Q&A (10/14)
Rush Limbaugh's shadow, Donald Trump's staying power, Alex Jones's punishment, and more!
Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying members. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.
Editor’s note: We continue to receive complaints from members about the long length of some of the questions in the Q&As, so we ask that you please try to keep yours reasonably short (otherwise we’ll have to edit them for length). Thank you.
If y…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.