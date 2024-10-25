Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Bernie, Why don’t we ever hear any politician talk about Adoption when debating the Abortion issue. A lot of couples out there trying to start families that otherwise are unable to. This seems to be an important part of the discussion. — Rob O.

Some conservatives do talk about adoption, but rarely do candidates for president. Democrats want abortion legal in all 50 states with virtually no limitations. If they talk about adoption, that would suggest they think the woman should carry the baby to birth. That’s not an argument they want to make. Republicans mainly talk about what they call Democratic extremism on the subject. I’m guessing they figure that packs more political punch. But again, pro-life folks — many Republican voters — talk about abortion all the time.

The World Series begins Friday featuring two storied franchises — the Yankees and Dodgers. Are you excited about this matchup and how do you see the Series playing out? — Warren M.

I’m very excited. I grew up in the Bronx and remember going to the Yankees-Milwaukee Braves World Series in the ate 1950s. Bleacher seat: $1.50. Didn’t have to buy ticket in advance, either. Not even sure it was possible back then. Don’t know how it’ll end, but I can tell you that I’ll be rooting for the Bronx Bombers all the way.

Bernie and John: Last week I sent a question in this forum and used sarcasm quotes around the term “fact checkers”. The subject of fact checkers came up again this week with Trump’s appearance at a McDonald’s fry station. The clever stunt was meant to highlight Trump’s contention that Harris never worked at McDonald’s as a teenager, something Kamala only recently claimed as part of her working class bio. Trump, of course, sent the leftist media into fits. They criticized Trump for having no evidence that Kamala never worked at Mickey-D’s, but how do you prove a negative? Kamala has never proven she did work there. I’m all for facts and the truth. I’m not for partisan media BS. What is a proper method and forum outside the MSM for legitimate fact checking that has credibility? — Steve R.