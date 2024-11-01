Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

A quick reminder first

When submitting questions for the weekly Q&As, please limit your questions to just a few sentences (three or four tops). We’ve received complaints from subscribers about the length of these sessions. People don’t mind long answers so much, but they don’t like having to read through long-winded, often commentary-filled questions to get to those answers. Thank you, and we appreciate your help and understanding.

Let’s get started:

Is it time for independent voters to return to the parties to try and elect candidates that are not so extreme? We’re currently letting 14% of the population decide who runs as each party’s presidential candidate. — Eric

It’s true that partisans turn out in greater numbers for primary elections that more moderate voters. So, if we want things to change, independents, as you say, need to pick a party and vote — and more moderate voters need to show up during primaries.

Question for Bernie this week: I follow both your content and John’s. I notice John critiques Trump on character and policy, but it seems when you compare Trump and Kamala you say you won’t vote for them for different reasons. I would wager that character is a huge flaw for Trump but also his embrace of overspending, tariffs and other left leaning policies he’s ushered into the Republican Party. Do you oppose him only on character or policy as well? —Ed G.

I oppose him mainly on character. As for policies, I may not like some of his economic policies — like broad tariffs on all sorts of things that will result in higher prices for Americans, but generally speaking, I dislike Democratic policies more.

Bernie, Like Trump or not, Harris said in Houston that he would institute a national ban on abortion, and wouldn’t need an act of Congress to do it. Trump has said repeatedly he wouldn’t support doing this. And how is this even legislatively possible. For any President? — Rob O.

It’s not. It’s an example of scare tactics. There are a million more examples — from both sides.

Bernie & John, here’s a mental game for you both on the presidential election: If the Democrats lose, which single person OTHER THAN HARRIS HERSELF would be MOST responsible for that loss? Same respective question for the Republicans and Trump. — Michael R.