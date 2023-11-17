Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Let’s get started:

I wonder what would happen, if the poor Palestinian supporters had to lock themselves in a library to protect themselves? But here is what I really don’t understand. You cut open a pregnant women and remove the baby then decapitate it and you don’t think an a$$ whooping is coming? How totally stupid are these college cupcakes? — Tim H.

No, Tim, Hamas knew an ass-whooping was coming. That’s why they slaughtered people on Oct 7. They knew Israel would retaliate with massive, deadly force. That’s what they wanted — dead bodies, the more the better … knowing that when video of those bodies were shown on television all over the world, support for Israel would disappear and Israel would become the ones wearing black hats. Hamas wrote the script and the media now are telling Hamas’ story — just as Hamas knew they would.

Bernie and John: What was the most personally disappointing presidential-election outcome of your lifetime? — George P.

From John: Hi George. Since you said “outcome,” I won’t answer with the one we’re currently in. Haha. It was probably the 2012 election, when Romney lost to Obama. It was always going to be an uphill battle against an incumbent president, especially one as historically significant as Obama was. But I thought for a while that Romney had a good shot at winning, and I think our country would have been far better off right now (by just about every measure) if he had won. As far as the 2016 and 2020 elections, I got my mourning out of the way months earlier, once the both parties had chosen their nominees. I suspect, unfortunately, the same will be true of next year.

From Bernie: In my lifetime? I guess it would be when John Adams beat my close personal friend Thomas Jefferson. After that, George, it’s a blur. I’ve been disappointed so many times. But — no joke — I liked Jerry Brown in 1980 when he ran but failed to get very far. He’s a very bright guy and I saw him more as a visionary than a liberal or progressive.

Trump’s three grandkids are Jewish. His daughter Ivanka is Jewish. His son-in-law Jared is Jewish. Netanyahu loves Trump. Why don’t American liberal Jews see that Trump is an ally??? — Vic D.