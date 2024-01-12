Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

May it be resolved: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez does not deserve the wayyy too comfortable and even endearing shorthand media moniker "AOC". It's as if she is so special she is beyond the standard last name reference. Yes, "Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez" would do just fine in any news story or TV/radio commentary. Especially in commentary. It's all she deserves lest she run for President (yes, for President) with a unique selling point for the cheaper seats. — Owen M.

I think she’s often referred to as AOC because her full name is a mouthful. There are things that bother me, Owen, but this ain’t one of them.

My question is we have two Presidential candidates that many people dislike, two candidates who only know how to throw verbal grenades like two cranky old men. I am 60 and I cant believe we have sunk to this level. In your opinion how do we come back from this? It won't happen this election cycle and the world is watching with many bad leaders taking advantage of our chaotic situation. Your thoughts please. — Brian M

I think we come back from this, Brian, by waiting until both Biden and Trump are just bad memories. If Biden wins, he’ll be 120 years old and can’t run again. Trump wins, same thing. But if Trump loses, who knows … after claiming the election was stolen (a safe bet) he may run again. But campaigning from prison might be difficult.

A lot of attention was focused back on January 6 on the third anniversary of the Capitol riot, including some previously unseen video taken that day by the rioters who tried to break into the House Chamber. We’ve all seen the footage on the other end of that back-and-forth showing secret service members protecting members of congress with guns drawn. In the new video we can hear the rioters through a broken door window calling the congressmen inside “pedophiles” and threatening to hang them. It struck me as I watched it that if Trump wins the nomination, such video will be re-aired in every Democratic ad against him, and I just can’t see how (even with the border and inflation) that this election won’t primarily be about how Trump tried to steal the election last time, and the violence it caused. People busy with their lives may not be thinking about those last few weeks of the Trump’s first term right now, but I think they sure will be in the months leading to the election. Your thoughts? — Ben G.

I think you’re onto something, Ben. In fact, I think you got it right. Whatever Trump’s lead might be going into a general election (assuming he’s the nominee, of course) will be diminished by the ads your mention — and by Trump’s comments about how the rioters were good people. Anyone who thinks a Trump victory is all but certain, might want to think twice. And Jan. 6 will not help Donald Trump with moderate, swing voters he’ll need to win.

Sir Bernie & Sir John: Ronna McDaniel has a rather dismal record of failures as the RNC Chair. Please explain to me how and why she still has her position. I don’t believe it has anything to do with diversity equity & inclusion. What are your thoughts? — “Incompetent Failures Need To Go!” regards from The Emperor