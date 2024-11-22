Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

First, a big announcement!

Bill O’Reilly will return to the No BS Zone on Monday. We’ll be discussing the state of the media. (Now’s a great time to become a paying subscriber to BernardGoldberg.com.)

Now, let’s get started:

Bernie, Has there ever been a bigger, more impactful, political decision in this country than Governor Abbott deciding to bus illegal immigrants to non border states? It turned a regional problem into a national one, and a created scrutiny, and a real life sense of urgency on the issue, for millions of additional people. And impacted the election accordingly. — Rob O.

Hey Rob, I’ve made a similar point. So I agree with your analysis. I think he should have been a finalist in Time magazine’s Person of the Year— such is his impact.

Sir Bernie & Sir John: almost immediately after Trump won, black students (as young as age 13 through college) across the country began receiving racist text messages basically telling them that because Trump is now in charge, that they must report to vans where executive Brown slaves will transport them to the fields to pick cotton. Very racist in my opinion but also very fishy. Sounds like a left wing hoax to me. And if my conspiracy is correct, then I think I think the news media will bury the story quickly! Your thoughts? —“Jussie Smollet 2.0” regards from The Emperor

From John: It’s obviously a hoax, Emperor. And a quick Google News search shows that it’s been widely reported by the news-media (including the big outlets), starting before you even sent in this question. So no, the story wasn’t buried.

From Bernie: I’m with Daly. Nothing to add.

Mr. G., Well reported that most Americans “prefer open partisanship to partisanship masquerading as honest journalism” and also now that journalists have taken the mantle of sleaziest professionals away from lawyers. Would I be close to estimating that these blowhard journalists may directly reach 2-3 million Americans per day tops through their printed word and cable news hits? If so then why is the minority voice in this country so effective? It has to be Tik Tok or otherwise I still don’t get. —ScottyG

Their voice has been greatly diminished over the years — partly because they’ve squandered their credibility by crossing the line from honest journalism into political cheerleading for their favorite candidate. Both sides are guilty of this. But to your question: Let’s say 3 million Americans are watching a show on Fox. That means 99 percent of Americans aren’t. So how effective are their voices? Not very —

The one thing that bugs me from time to time is your (and John Daly’s) statement… and you state it often… that Trump is unfit for office. I don’t understand how you guys come to that conclusion. He’s an exceptionally successful business man, he was the media’s darling until he wasn’t, ran the country really well until the pandemic fiasco. How do you figure he’s unfit… who the hell is fit: all the career political hacks, diminished 50 year DC swamp creature Biden, the thoroughly worthless Cackler… who? Who would have the gumption to take a wrecking ball to this incestuous corrupt DC swamp. He’s not politically correct, that’s his power! — Victor L.