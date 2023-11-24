Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Mr. G, After watching the Xi visit, have you ever shaken hands with someone where inside it made you cringe knowing that person at that time was a horrible human being? Care to share any? —ScottyG

Yes, I shook hands with a former president of CBS News after I signed a new contract and wanted to puke as I walked away. I didn’t like him — and I’m sure he didn’t care. I’m not saying he was a “horrible human being” but I did say he was a mouse in training to be a rat. I wasn’t as nice back then as I am now, which is why my nickname is Mr. Nice Guy.

Bernie: What was your reaction to Charissa Thompson admitting that she fabricated sideline reports on NFL broadcasts? On the one hand, I think it's egregious that any reporter in any situation should just make stuff up, though embellishment happens on a regular basis. On the other hand, I have thought for years that these sideline reports are the most vapid, useless waste of network time, so what's the big deal? Maybe they'll do away with these stupid in-game reports that inform us: "Coming out of the locker room at halftime, Coach Horsefeathers told me his team needs to keep hustling, run the ball better and pressure the quarterback." — Steve R.

I would have fired her — even though she came clean on her own. That said, I agree with you about how distracting those sideline reporters are. Actually, when they come on, I get annoyed. I want to watch the game, not listen to stuff that usually is of no consequence. I did (and still do) like Michelle Tafoya, however. In the NBA, reporters interview coaches during timeouts and before halftime — and some coaches visibly show that they want no part of it. My favorite is Gregg Popovich, of the San Antonio Spurs. He listens, gives as short an answer as possible (without actually saying, “That was a really dumb question), and walks off (probably thinking, what a waste of time … I should have been talking to my team instead of to some reporter).

You both mentioned cracks in the Democrats’ coalition of the aggrieved and oppressed. Since many of those diverse demographics there have opposing values, it was bound to happen eventually. So I ask you both: what is making so many black voters start to support Trump, and how could Republicans pick up the Islamic voting bloc since it’s no secret that the Republicans support Israel against HAMAS? Muslim Americans generally side with conservatives on culture war issues, but I don’t know if that would suffice to flip their votes, especially considering the war in Gaza. Thoughts? —“Thankfully Flipping The Bird To The Democrats” regards from The Emperor