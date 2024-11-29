Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

When submitting questions for the weekly Q&As, please limit your questions to just a few sentences (three or four tops). We’ve received complaints from subscribers about the length of these sessions. People don’t mind long answers so much, but they don’t like having to read through long-winded, often commentary-filled questions to get to those answers. Thank you, and we appreciate your help and understanding.

Let’s get started:

Bernie, what good do you think will become of the Trump administration over the next few years? — Conrad P.

That’s a pretty broad question, Conrad. Let me briefly say if he shuts down the open borders and helps end wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, that would be a few good things.

Happy Thanksgiving Sir Bernie & Sir John: Alvin Bragg’s own witnesses for the prosecution in the Daniel Penny trial seem to say that everybody on the subway felt threatened by the erratic and ominous behavior of Jordan Neely, including Black and Hispanic passengers, yet Bragg charged the heroic Marine veteran with manslaughter anyway. Gentlemen I would like your honest opinions on this shameful woke racist BS sham of a trial! I’ll keep my own opinions to myself. —“Thankful Wishes For A Free Penny!” Regards from The Emperor

From John: Emperor, in all honesty I haven’t followed this story at all. The only thing I can say with confidence is that from what I’ve learned of Alvin Bragg (mostly through the Trump cases), I’m not a fan.

From Bernie: Never underestimate to what lengths a progressive prosecutor will go to show how much he cares for the “downtrodden” — even with the downtrodden is a guy who should have been in a mental institution instead of threatening passengers on a subway train.

Bernie, on this week’s podcast episode, Bill O’Reilly claimed that Chris Wallace left Fox for CNN because he wanted a vibrant D.C. social life for him and his wife. Seriously? Wallace has explained many times why he left Fox: He didn’t like what the network became in the Donald Trump era, and he wanted out. Do you and Daly think O’Reilly actually believes what he said? The whole “D.C. cocktail party” trope has been beaten to death. — Ben G.