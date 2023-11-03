Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Let’s get started:

Bernie, you nailed it with your questions. The other huge question, knowing all of this to be true, why are so many Jewish people liberal? Not only liberal, but hard core liberal. I would like to think that much of what you bring up will inspire them to rethink their stance. Sadly, I do not see that happening as beliefs are firmly entrenched and generational. Hopefully articles like this will remove the scales from their eyes. — Thomas C.

Thanks, Thomas. Many Jews are politically liberal — and vote Democratic — because Jews, given their long history involving discrimination, root for the underdog. That’s what liberals do. On top of that, their parents were liberal and their children absorbed those liberal views. What’s going on now may have some affect on their thinking — mainly because the Democratic Party is home for more than a few who are both pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel and also anti-Jewish. I don’t think they’ll vote for a Republican next year, but they may sit out the election. Too soon to know.

Hamas is actually worse than the Nazis. Hear me out. At least the Nazis were aware of what they did was evil and therefore tried to cover up the atrocities of their crimes. Hamas was posting its crimes on social media. Hamas posted one execution to the victims Facebook page so that her family could see it. If today's left and college students can support the conduct of Hamas, supporting the Nazis is easy by comparison. — Frank T.

In my column I stipulated that my question about whether Hamas supporters would also support Hitler may be a bridge too far. I don’t think it is. As you say, Frank, “If today’s left and college students can support the conduct of Hamas, supporting the Nazis is easy by comparison.” I’m afraid you’re right.

Explain to me how a few nutcases can get away with what is going on? One guy can hold up promotions, a very small group controls the entire House of Representatives. — DT

If I wanted to be generous, DT, I’d say what you’re describing is called democracy. It’s messy at times. But I’m with you. The screwball wing of the party can screw things up for everybody. Normally I’d say the screwballs might hurt the GOP’s chances next year. But the Democratic Party is undergoing a problem at the moment: young voters and older progressives don’t like Israel and if they sit home on Election Day — or vote for Cornell West — Joe will be history.

Bernie & John: What do you think have been the worst 3 things about the Biden administration — George P.