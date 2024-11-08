Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Now let's get started:

Dear Bernie and John, Now that several states and more municipalities than ever are going to rank choice voting, do you see this movement as being beneficial for our country? Could this help promote more moderate and cooperative representation on both “sides”? —John K

From John: Hi John. I actually wrote a piece on this very topic a few years ago. I do think rank-choice voting is a good thing, especially in party primaries (I’m more skeptical of its use in general elections). I think the system increases the odds of a stronger, more serious candidate winning their party’s nomination. I think it favors candidates running on coherent policies. It navigates cleanly through the early-voting conundrum of candidates dropping out of the race before election day. It also makes name-ID less of a factor. There are other advantages too, which I detailed in the piece, but yeah… I’m all for it.

From Bernie: I know the arguments for rank-choice voting and while they make have some merit, I’m old school. Pick one candidate and that’s it. If you want more moderate candidates, vote for more moderate candidates. So my vote is NO on rank-choice voting.

Bernie, this is likely the end of Harris. Do you think this is the start of the end of old guard of the Democrat Party? Namely Pelosi, Clyburn, Waters, etc. Maybe a movement for new leaders and a move more to the center? — Tim H.

I don’t think the Democratic establishment is going to throw in the towel because Trump won — when they can blame Biden and Harris and let it go at that. People in power — even reduced, limited power — don’t relinquish it easily. As for Ms Harris: She can go home to California and run for governor. That’s not a prediction, just laying out a possibility, Tim.

Do you guys really believe that Biden got 83 million legitimate votes? I don’t. Where were all those votes, that he got while hiding in his basement, for Kamala? Voter integrity/ID should be a top priority. Trump campaigned his ass off. That is one thing you cannot deny. And he ACTUALLY answered questions. Unlike Kamala who was totally incapable of completing a sentence. — Jon H.