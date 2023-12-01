Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Let’s get started:

Should we stop using the term “progressive” and use “left wing” instead? Progress has a positive connotation. It means things get better. I don’t see where we make any progress in the policies left wingers propose. — Vince L.

A few years back I came up with a name I thought Republicans should use to describe themselves. The name was … Visionary. If left wing Democrats could get away with calling themselves progressives then Republicans should have an equally appealing name, I thought. It would level the playing field: Most Republicans don’t have much of a vision and most progressives are stuck in the past.

Mr. G., Is there indeed a daily DNC “messaging” or daily “talking points” that gets emailed out to all prominent Dem politicians and if so do non-politicians like media and certain celebrities receive them as well? Are you aware of such a communication strategy? —ScottyG

By choice, I’ve never been a Washington correspondent … but it’s my understanding that media people in DC (and beyond) get those talking points — and the message goes out to the broader public. Nothing unethical about DNC (or RNC) messaging. It’s up to journalists to be journalists and not stenographers. Some are; some are not.

The “lame-duckness” of a Trump presidency is a weakness that should concern anyone prone to vote for him. Is this a topic other candidates are mentioning? I’ve not heard anyone speak to this. — lensattic

If Donald Trump becomes president again, he’ll be well aware that he’s a lame duck in that he’ll be out in four years with no possibility of re-election… So, knowing that, he’ll have an aggressive agenda that he’ll try to push through (which won’t be easy) before it’s too late. What I’m saying, Len, is that his presidency wouldn’t be your typical lame duck presidency.

Bernie: Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he’s honored to have the support of Black Lives Matter. This was in response to a BLM chapter co-founder endorsing him. Am I wrong to assume that Trump’s fans will now embrace BLM (the group at the heart of the 2020 summer riots). If you think that’s an off-base prediction, consider how the MAGA-right has warmed to everyone from Vladmir Putin to Blago to Roseanne Barr to Kanye to Julian Assange… All because of Trump. — George P.