When it became obvious that the border was out of control, and millions of undocumented people, and deadly illegal drugs, were entering the country, why didn’t Biden write executive orders to temporarily close the border, in order to reevaluate things, and stabilize the unsustainable chaos. — Rob O.

Good question, Rob … it would have made sense. Biden came into office with a mindset that said … whatever Donald Trump did, I will undo. On top of that, he was afraid of losing support from the left wing of his party, composed of progressives who want an open border. So he gave in to their wishes — and helped Kamala Harris lose the election.

Hey Bernie, Connie Chung has released a book and appears to be pretty hard on Dan Rather. You worked with her. Do you believe she was a fair anchor and good journalist? — Tim H.

Connie, if she was political, didn’t show it. So, that’s something. I worked with her on her prime time show, which came to an end when she said to Newt Gingrich’s mother … just between us, what does your son think of Hillary Clinton. Connie figured, Mrs. Gingrich saw all the cameras and lights and understood that Connie didn’t actually mean, just between us. But that’s history. I haven’t read the book, but I know that Connie — with good reason — believes that Dan was responsible for her ouster at CBS News. Dan didn’t want a co-anchor and it reached the point (in Oklahoma City after the bombing of the federal building) when Dan (according to my sources) told management it’s either her or me. Management stuck with Dan and got rid of Connie.

Sir Bernie & Sir John: Ben Shapiro states that Obama “hates Israel” and is sympathetic to Israel’s enemies at the U.N. Why would Obama hate Israel? Do the two of you agree with Shapiro’s assessment? Why or why not? —“Friday The 13th 2024: Jason Goes To Gaza” regards from The Emperor