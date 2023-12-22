Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Let’s get started:

Bernie, even though you would never vote for Trump, there are many rational Americans that would vote for Trump while knowing all of his many faults. I believe he could literally shoot someone in the middle of 5th avenue and still not loose much support. To me, he is the luckiest unlikable person alive. It’s crazy how popular he is. He could really win against Biden in this election. Do you think there are Republicans in Congress that regret not voting to impeach him so he could not run again, and in essence hold the party hostage to him and his supporters? — Douglas S.

First, Douglas, I’m totally with you on your analysis including the part where you say “he could literally shoot someone in the middle of 5th avenue and still not lose much support.” If I differ only slightly with that, it’s because I’m not sure he’d lose ANY support, certainly not from his MAGA allies. As to your question: I don’t think there are Republicans in Congress who regret not voting to impeach him — mainly because they know if they did they’d be primaried next time around and possibly lose. Privately, however, I think a lot of them wish he’d just go away and leave everyone alone.

A year or so ago, I and many others thought we had a totally viable Republican candidate for president in Ron DeSantis. Hugely successful governor, great moral character. Perfect First Lady wife—etc. Now I know it ain’t over til it’s over BUT what happened? I’m a Nikki Haley supporter, but not sure why I lost interest in DeSantis. Just totally know he’s not going to be the nominee. Could you analyze? Do you agree? —Phyllis C.

I guess there’s just something about him that after a while makes him either less likable or flat out unlikeable. Maybe it has something to do with what looks like a fake smile. And then there’s that 6 week abortion ban. Yes, it ain’t over till it’s over BUT for DeSantis I’m pretty sure it is over.

Would love to get your opinion on something a little controversial and perhaps this is more a question for Bill [O’Reilly] than yourself but I will ask it regardless. Mike Lindell is an advertiser on Bill’s show and Bill does the spot himself. How do you feel about that given Mike’s outspoken insistence that the 2020 election was stolen? For the record, I agree with Mike but you and Bill do not. Do you see that as a conflict of interest? Seems a little hypocritical to me. — Thomas C.

I don’t think a newsman should ever do commercials. That sums it up for me.

Bernie and John, Regardless of personal opinions of these individuals, what is your thoughts on Santos thrown out of Congress and Trump banned in Colorado without being convicted of any crimes. Is this a bad precedent?