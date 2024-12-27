Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Gentlemen: Sen Elizabeth Warren somewhat justifies the shooting of CEO Brian Thompson as a warning from the vile practice of health insurance companies. So why doesn't she use the same logic to 'justify' the Jan 6, 2021 insurrectionists? Cheetah. — David M.

From John: This is basically horseshoe theory, in which the far-left and the far-right are not at opposite ends of the political spectrum (as many contend), but rather closely resemble each other (without realizing it). It’s despicable to rationalize or whitewash the murder of a CEO or an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, but if it’s politically affirming to do so, the tribes will unfortunately find a way.

From Bernie: Because logic and consistency have nothing to do with this. She thinks big healthcare (along with big business in general) are ripping off the public — and so while she supposedly condemns violence, she sort of, kind of, understands what the CEO was murdered. As for the Jan 6 rioters, she (and many others) have no use for them and so make no excuses for their behavior.

Mr. G., I’ve really enjoyed the Q&A with you these past 5 years, thanks for the forum and occasional banter. Knowing what you know now what do you feel is the greatest Presidency related fraud ever perpetrated on US citizens in your lifetime? All my best and HNY! —ScottyG