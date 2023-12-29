Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Let’s get started:

Why do so many people believe in the man-caused climate change hoax? Climate alarmists say it is settled science. Any scientist who is worth his or her salt knows that there is no such thing as settled science. The sun orbiting the earth was once believed to be settled science. Galileo was put under house arrest for saying it didn’t. Climate alarmists also say that man-caused climate change is the consensus of scientists. On the internet is a list of over 31,000 scientists and journalists that say it is bunk or that carbon dioxide has so little effect that it is insignificant. That doesn’t sound like consensus to me. Carbon dioxide is only 0.00008 % of the atmosphere. How can such a tiny amount affect the climate? — Victor P.

I’ve stayed clear of the climate change controversy in my writings because this is one of those areas I’m not confident enough in to offer up my opinions. You seem to make a reasonable argument, Victor, but I’m sure there are scientists out there who would come to a different conclusion. But as I say, I don’t know enough to weigh in. All that said, I don’t understand what difference it would make if we here in America cut our use of fossil fuels to zero — as long as India and China continue using those fuels at something like their current levels.

Here’s a piece from the Washington Post about some new thinking on climate change.

If the Supreme Court rules against Colorado and Trump goes onto win the presidency what will they do next? — Pymm W.

Big question, Pymm. Let me tell you what I think he probably won’t do next. Despite all his stupid talk that sounds like he’d become a dictator — something I think he might actually like to be — there are enough checks on his power that he couldn’t be a despot even if he wanted to. Advice to Donald: If you want to beat Joe Biden, SHUT UP — and let voters focus on Joe’s weakness, both physical and mental.

I’ve thought about this more than once so now I’ll make my thought known. Why wouldn’t Donald Trump simply say “Should Hunter be found guilty of these current charges, I will gladly grant him a pardon”. Strategic or stupid? — Larry H.

What would he gain by doing that? Democrats still wouldn’t vote for him and Republicans (who can’t stop talking about Hunter Biden) would wonder why Trump did such a “traitorous” thing. No way, Larry. If Hunter gets pardoned it’ll be by his father.

I think that anyone protesting, especially if they really believe in what they are protesting, should NOT be allowed to wear a mask of any sort. They should be proud of what they are standing up for right. Wrong, they are gutless and do not want anyone to know who they are. They are not actual protestors as they were during the Vietnam War, as the youth did not cover their faces then. To me those people are COWARDS and GUTLESS. Show your face. Let us see who you are when you protest or break into stores. I will also say that Covid masking up gave a new meaning to wearing masks for just about everything in this country. Bernie, John any thoughts on all masking? I mean if you really feel strong on something or an issue, you should stand proud enough to let us know who you are. Don't you think? — Charles M.