A quick reminder first

When submitting questions for the weekly Q&As, please limit your questions to just a few sentences (three or four tops). We’ve received complaints from subscribers about the length of these sessions. People don’t mind long answers so much, but they don’t like having to read through long-winded, often commentary-filled questions to get to those answers. Thank you, and we appreciate your help and understanding.

Let’s get started:

The other side of [Hunter’s pardon] to consider, Bernie, is Biden has effectively paved the road for Donald Trump to pardon anyone he wishes, such as the J6 rioters, or even himself. He was likely going to do it anyway, but it's much harder for the media to criticize him for it now that Biden has pardoned his son. — John M.

I agree 100%. And I wrote about that in my Wednesday column this week. Check it out, John.

[Regarding Wednesday’s column], is the press secretary supposed to spin the president’s words or comments? Or, simply repeat the president’s words? Full disclosure, I’m a Goldberg conservative. Didn’t vote for either candidate running on either party ticket. Just don’t think the press secretary should be held accountable if the president feeds her-or him-lies. —Ray S.

The press secretary is a mouthpiece for the president. Her job is to relay what she’s told. That said, let’s consider two possibilities: 1. She knew the president was misleading the nation and she perpetuated the lie — because that was her job. 2. She didn’t know what was going on; President Biden used her as his useful idiot to perpetuate the lie. If 1 is true, then she should resign because her credibility, along with that of her boss, is in the garbage can. And a press secretary must have credibility. If 2 is true, she should resign, as any self-respecting person would, because her boss, the president, had so little regard for her that he misled her for his own selfish purposes. Reasonable people, as always, may disagree.

Bernie and John, how do you feel about the lack of interest in vetting Trumps cabinet picks from right-wing media? Also it’s now obvious that some on Fox News were so in the tank for Trump that he is offering them jobs. As a result, can Fox be taken seriously to be critical of the upcoming Trump administration? — Douglas S.