Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Let’s get started:

I'm a 64-year old lifelong moderate Republican in the Great Plains. I did vote for Hillary in 2016 and Biden in 2020 because I believe Trump is a danger to our country (in different ways than I feel Biden is). I'm starting to lean Bernie's way (and possibly you, John, as well?) and might not vote for President next year. But, I just can't see how not voting makes any difference? Does it really send a message to anyone, or just myself? Or, just for bragging rights? I'm still on the fence. If I do decide to vote and it's down to Biden v Trump, I still won't vote for Trump. — Rick H.

From John: Hi Rick. I’ve voted in every election since 2000, but the last time I voted for a major-party’s presidential nominee was 2012. I chose a third-party candidate in 2016, and wrote in a name in 2020. I was hoping this year would be different, but with both parties once again telling people like me (and it sounds like you) to go f*** themselves with Trump vs. Biden, neither is getting my vote. I don’t take this approach for “bragging rights” or to “send a message” (although it would be great if the parties got the message of how deranged they are by repeatedly putting voters in this situation). I’m just not going to vote for a candidate who’s glaringly unfit for office, no matter how many people shout “binary choice” at me. Votes should be earned, not extorted out of people.

From Bernie: My decision to sit out a Trump v Biden election has absolutely nothing to do with sending a message — and I don’t even understand what bragging rights has to do with it, but it’s not that either. For me, it’s simple: I think they’re both unfit for office, but in different ways. And so I will not vote for Biden or Trump if that’s what it comes down to.

Bernie, It irks me that O’Reilly would barely give you twenty minutes of his time but he’ll give people like Tucker Carlson a full hour. Maybe because you’re not in his echo chamber and that’s not what makes big money nowadays. — Ejg315

Thanks for the concern, but I’m not taking it personally. No big deal.

Bernie, just recently you told us how much you liked Tim Scott. Which one is it? A loathsome ass kisser or a great guy? Trump support has a way of changing your opinion about people it seems? And, I would love to hear your thoughts on Fani Willis? Please tell me what is fair about anything she is doing? — Thomas C.

Yes, Thomas, I liked Tim Scott’s upbeat demeanor and message. And yes, I also see him as one of way too many Republicans who threw their dignity over the side, to get on Donald Trump’s good side. I liked him more before he did what he did. Makes sense to me. As for Fani Willis: The part that bothers me most is about the money. She hires her apparent boyfriend, pays him a lot of money, then he apparently uses some of that money to take her on vacation trips. It was taxpayer money which she obviously could not use on her own to take vacation trips. I’m not a lawyer but it sounds like a money-laundering scheme to me.

John Di Domenico does a phenomenal DJT impression, and this was very entertaining. However, in the spirit of fair play, if you’re going to mock Trump, I hope you decide on someone to impersonate and skewer President Brandon. Tom Shillue or someone of that ilk, should be available to do the same. If you don’t make the time for that opportunity, then you are no better than Saturday Night Live, Colbert, or Kimmel. — Vic D.