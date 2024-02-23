Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Let’s get started:

Dear Bernie, It would be interesting to get your take on what a 2nd Trump Administration would possibly look like and be able to get accomplished? — Hendrick

He might institute polices I agree with, but he’ll almost certainly say and do things that divide the country and not heal it … and he will continue to do what’s best for Donald Trump over what’s best for the nation.

Bernie and John, it looks like our federal debt has reached a point where interest cost will exceed our military budget. Your thoughts? — Tim H.

From John: Hi Tim. The national debt, as I’ve been writing on this website since 2011, is the most predictable national crisis of my lifetime. It used to be a key, I’d even say unifying issue for the GOP, especially during the Obama years (we all remember the Tea Party). Everyone with a brain knows that our debt-spending is primarily driven by our faltering entitlement programs (and it’s not even close). I’ve supported every presidential effort (George W. Bush) and every congressional effort (Paul Ryan) to reform those programs. In fact, this issue was a big reason why I was a registered Republican for as long as I was. I’ve always found the Democrats’ shameless demagoguery on entitlements to be disgraceful and profoundly unpatriotic, and when Donald Trump became the leader of the GOP, he not only adopted their position of doing nothing on entitlements, but demanded the same of his party (who, in cowardly fashion, complied). Now, despite some empty rhetoric and trivial (at best) spending-cut proposals, there’s no fiscally-conservative movement at all within the federal government. We’re looking at an eminent collapse of our economy, while our parties (and their voters) are consumed with wokeness and personality cults. It’s an unforgivable situation.

From Bernie: Profiles in courage are hard to find. But profiles in cowardice are a dime a dozen. I wrote that in a column about something or other. It applies here. The debt is a great big time bomb that will go off if we don’t do anything about it — SOON. As for why I think there are many profiles in cowardice in DC, it’s because they’re all afraid to do what they know they must do — and that is, as John Daly points out, making some tough decisions on entitlements. Both sides will accuse the other if somebody in Congress says we have to up the age of entitlement for Social Security. It won’t hurt anybody in their 60s, maybe even in their 50s. Still, the cowards in Congress are afraid to get anywhere near the third rail. Biden could have spoken out forcefully on the issue; so could Trump. Neither is a statesmen. They’re both politicians at their worst.

Bernie and John: Is it any wonder that approval of congress is in the teens when, after the Hur report and subsequent press conference, oodles of congressmen beclown themselves telling us to not believe our lyin' eyes and ears about the president's condition? Where has personal integrity gone? And will citizens in the voting booth ever learn to be more circumspect regarding candidates? — Richard G.

From John: Hi Richard. There are many valid reasons for why congressional approval is so low, and one reason to closely consider is that neither major political-party values personal integrity these days. In primary races, party voters are far more likely to nominate someone who tells them what they want to hear than someone who tells them the truth, is a capable leader, and takes moral/ethical positions. We blame general-election voters for a lot of things, and in a number of cases that blame is warranted. But far too often, it’s the parties that give general-election voters absolutely terrible individuals to choose from, and even chase the good individuals out of public service.

From Bernie: John is right … voters may say they’re unhappy with who represents them, but they’re the ones who have a say in the matter. But often, they wind up voting not for a leader but a follower; somebody who tells them only what they want to hear.

Since it's the week of President's Day, I'll ask you guys a presidential (and short!) question. Other than the Mt Rushmore presidents, who is your favorite? Also, who is your least favorite? I'm going with Ronald Reagan as my favorite and Woodrow Wilson as my least favorite. What say you? — Steve R.