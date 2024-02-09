Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Let’s get started:

Dear John & Bernie, You and your sycophants are so blinded by your hate for President Donald Trump that you cannot see his accomplishments. President Trump did more good for the Citizens of the United States than any recent president including Barack Obama and especially Joe Biden. Dick Morris listed a comprehensive list of President Donald Trump’s accomplishments. I noticed when you had Bill O’Reilly on your No BS Zone he said he didn’t pay much attention to what President Trump said, just what he did. You did not put him down like you did me when I tried to express the same idea. I guess when you sit on your pedestal you can look down on nobodies like me. — Vic P.

From John: Hi Vic. First of all, I don’t hate anyone. Also, I’m not sure you know what the term “sycophant” means. Here you go.

Second, I occasionally hear the “you’re ignoring Trump’s accomplishments” complaint from people who’ve apparently never read anything I’ve written, nor listened to anything I’ve said, on the topic. As I’ve stated at least a hundred times on this very website, I liked Trump’s SCOTUS nominees (and his broader judiciary picks), I liked Paul Ryan’s tax reform bill that he signed into law, I thought his Iran policy was pretty good (definitely better than Obama’s and Biden’s), and I was a big fan of Operation Warp Speed. What you apparently choose to ignore, however, are our repeated arguments for why Trump is unfit for office. You keep insisting, falsely, that they are limited to Trump’s off-putting rhetoric. They’re not, nor is his rhetoric even our primary argument for why he’s unfit.

Lastly, as I recently pointed out to you, the only time either Bernie or I have done anything resembling “putting you down” was Bernie getting frustrated with you, back in 2022, because you had very clearly misrepresented his position on Trump. And you keep doing it, for whatever reason.

And no, we’re not going to plug your book, Vic. But I do hope you have a good weekend.

From Bernie: Let’s get this out of the way right from the jump: I liked a lot of Donald Trump’s policies. What I don’t like is that he tried to stay in office after he lost the 2020 presidential election. A few quick questions, Vic: What if Joe Biden loses this time around and tries to do an end run around the peaceful transfer of power? What if he says he’s doing it because he really won and the election was rigged? Would you think he’s got a point? Would you think that Donald Trump, if he won, would not be a legitimate president? I would condemn Biden if he did those things — just as I condemn Trump for doing those things. Make sense?

Of course you remember Russian collusion. Totally debunked. What are we learning about Russian, Ukraine, and China collusion that has been woven through Biden's entire career? Who has lied to us about it over and over again? The cards are starting to fall. Do you ever wonder why Biden has been on the wrong side of foreign police his whole life? Maybe he had a reason to try and alter the outcome for the real people he secretly represented. Ever think of that? I really do like you, Bernie, and I really like your articles. I'm a big fan. Just wanted you to hear something from the other side. With kind regards. — Victor L.

Do I think Joe Biden has been working for foreign interests — secretly? For some kind of nefarious gain? No. I think he’s gotten things wrong because he’s just not very good at his job.

Question for you and John. For sports and political personalities in the 60's they seemed to be immune from negative press. ie; Mickey Mantle's drinking and JFK's womanizing. I suspect the press knew it was going on. Now Patrick Mahomes dad is in the press for a DUI and celebrities and politicians are under the looking glass. Has the press gone too far? — Tim H.

From John: Hi Tim. I think you’re absolutely right that the media, in the old days, often withheld embarrassing revelations about celebrities — at least certain types of celebrities. Things have gotten more tabloid-ish since then. There’s a lot of money to be made with celebrity scandals.

From Bernie: The more clicks the more money. That’s what it comes down to. So before we point fingers at the people putting this stuff out, let’s remember that there’s an audience for celebrity and relatives of celebrity gossip. I’m not arguing that keeping JFK’s womanizing a secret was a good idea — especially when one of his flings was a close friend (if you get my drift) of a mafia don. But I can do without knowing about Patrick Mahomes’ father. If Patrick got a DUI, that’s news. His father, not so much.

Bernie and John: What are your thoughts on the GOP rejecting the most serious bipartisan border legislation in decades (negotiated over many months by a conservative Republican senator who got all kinds of concessions from the Democrats) because Donald Trump told them to (because he didn’t want a political win for Biden)? — Alex D.