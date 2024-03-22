Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Let’s get started:

In order for Trump to secure independent voters or at least many of them, it may all come down to his selection of a running mate. Hear me out on this one guys. If Trump gets in and has a great VP, then of course gets convicted and has to move on, or maybe he resigns after he pardons himself. Either way we could, if the selection is good for VP, wind up with a very capable leader. Now, on the other hand we all know what happens if the worst happens to Biden. Yes we currently have two folks running for office that most of us do not like. My thought is the first happening with Trump would serve the country best. I am holding my vote until I know who the VP running mate is for Trump. If he selects someone really good, I might just pull that leaver. What do you guys think? — Charles M.

From John: Hi Charles. If Trump wins, I’m not sure why you think he’d resign after pardoning himself. I think he’d just stay in office, thus his VP pick is electorally immaterial to me. Also, I don’t think he’ll pick a quality running mate. One could argue that he did that last time, and Trump now hates the guy for choosing the Constitution over his ego. I think he’ll probably pick someone who would do absolutely anything for him, no matter how unconstitutional or unpatriotic.

From Bernie: Your scenario, Charles, makes sense but only in theory. As Daly says, if he wins he won’t resign after pardoning himself, so his VP pick won’t make the kind of difference that would matter to you — but not to me. For the record, I think Kamala Harris would be a disaster as president if her recent history is any guide. I’ll be sitting out this election — the third time in a row for me — and even if Trump could pick the second coming of Lincoln, Washington, or anybody else, it won’t matter to me.

Barron Trump just turned 18, and some on the left are now calling him “fair game” to trash or attack. What do you guys think about this? — Ben G.

From John: I think it’s awful. Politicians’ children should be left alone unless they, as adults, decide to enter the political or public arena. Unlike Don Jr. and Eric, Barron hasn’t bothered anyone. He hasn’t made any public statements. He’s not trashing people on television. He should be left alone, just like other presidents’ adult children who are simply living their lives.

From Bernie: If Barron becomes a stand-in for his father, if he goes out of his way to be partisan, then he’s fair game. Otherwise he’s not. And those on the left who go after him simply because he’s now an adult, are the ones we should go after, verbally.

Sir Bernie & Sir John: what are your thoughts on Chuck Schumer’s comments encouraging Israelis to vote out Bibi Netanyahu in some type of special election? I get that Schumer and the other Dems are straddling that fine line between American HAMAS supporters and American Israeli supporters to get votes. Nonetheless I doubt that Schumer and the other Dems would have liked it if back in 2020 if Israel or any other foreign nation had suggested another election to try to get Trump or Jill Stein elected. Your thoughts? — “Line-Straddling Hypocritical” regards from The Emperor