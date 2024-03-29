Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Mr. G., Why is Israel ok with trading hostages with Hamas at a 10 to 1 negative ratio? Especially when they are trading innocent civilians for dangerous scumbags? Or is that their point? —ScottyG

Israel’s in a bind. If they want their hostages back they’re going to have to make a deal with Hamas, as troubling as that is. The question is how many prisoners will Israel have to release to get their people back. What ratio will Israel accept — and what ratio with the terrorists accept. Families want their loved one back — now. They want Netanyahu to make a deal. It’s understandable. Here’s my problem with this whole sorry mess: The world screams for a permanent cease fire and we hear very little about the hostages. Let’s face it, much of the world hates Israel. That’s the bad news. The good news is Israel doesn’t care what the world thinks.

Bernie and John: "What if" the planets are aligned, and the polls show Trump leading this fall. I don't believe they would yank Biden, but Harris seems like she could be on the chopping block (pardon the Marie Antoinette reference). Gavin Newsom seems to have a positive vibe in the Dem circle. Do you think if Newsom did come in as a Harris replacement it would change the dynamics in the election? — Tim H.

From John: Hi Tim. In that “what if,” part of me thinks it would be a smart move (not nearly as smart as if Biden had announced over a year ago that he’s not running for re-election) to replace Harris as his vice presidential nominee. If that were to happen (I don’t think it will), it would of course be best if it came from Harris, as in it being her decision to step down (though it wouldn’t really be). That said, I’m not convinced that replacing her with Newsom would be a game-changer. Maybe it would assure some undecided voters that pulling the lever for Joe is okay, and maybe it would jazz voter turn-out a little on the Democratic side, but in the grand scheme of things, I’m not sure Harris is much more of a drag on the ticket than Biden is. Even this late, I think replacing Biden, at the top of the card, would be the Democrats’ best move (though, again, I very much doubt it will happen).

From Bernie: If Joe drops out and the party bypasses Harris, all hell will break loose — and I trust you know why. For those who don’t, let’s just say Newsom is a straight white male — and Kamala isn’t … if you get my drift. But at this point, I don’t think Biden will drop out. I know you started your question with “what if” … but I think we’re stuck with what we’ve got.

Gentlemen: In the recently-published book, "The Canceling of the American Mind,” the authors Greg Lukianoff and Rikki Schlott maintain that canceling does not deter "hate speech." Instead it pushes those disagreeable individuals further into their own tribes. Rather than make them go away, cancellation radicalizes controversial speakers and authors and causes greater polarization. Do you agree that this is what is happening in culture and the media? — Steve R.