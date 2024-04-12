Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

[Regarding Monday’s column], what is wrong with a candidate for AG making a promise and, when elected, keeping it? Possibly there's a back story here. The first time around, you referred to [Letitia James’s] campaign promise as a "brag." Was the language of her campaign promise inappropriate? Is that the problem? — Bob H.

The problem is that a candidate for attorney general — with all the power that position affords the person holding it — should not target anyone for political purposes. She knew how unpopular Donald Trump was (and is) in deep-blue New York, so she went after him and charged him with a crime that not only had no financial victims but had no one complaining. Think about that, Bob. And so she reminds me of the Stalinist henchman who said, “Show me the man and I’ll give you the case against him.” She had the man … and she gave the Democratic Party the case against him.

I read this article from Uri Berliner on NPR's bias with complete fascination. But fascination in the sense that: 1) how these points can be simple common sense to peasants like myself, yet a completely foreign concept to lifelong journalists 2) what kind of an amazing bubble these people must live in, and 3) how much of this has already been outlined & predicted, long ago, in books like "Bias". I suppose credit to Uri though for at least caring enough to write what must've been a difficult revelation? Any chance you, Bernie, recently sent Berliner a signed copy of "Bias"? — Ryan

No, but it amazes me — as it does you, Ryan — that it takes so long for some journalists to see the obvious. Better late than never, I guess.

Mr. G., As the parents of a recent school shooter have been sentenced for being crap parents (which I support), schools at all levels have also been complicit in abhorrent incompetence. The negative impact of school lockdowns, rising tuition way outpacing cost of living and worst of all not acting on obvious clues from troubled kids who commit assault and mass murder. Why are we not going after schools and holding them accountable? —ScottyG