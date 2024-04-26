Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

A quick reminder first

When submitting questions for the weekly Q&As, please limit your questions to just a few sentences (three or four tops). We’ve received complaints from subscribers about the length of these sessions. People don’t mind long answers so much, but they don’t like having to read through long-winded, often commentary-filled questions to get to those answers. Thank you, and we appreciate your help and understanding.

Let’s get started:

Mr. G., Why don’t Jewish Professors across America walk out and refuse to teach until their employers can keep them safe and also insist all students follow all of the code of contact stipulations they agreed to at enrollment? Where are all the Jewish celebrities and politicians backing up their children? Dem first, Jew second I guess. —ScottyG

I’m afraid you’re on to something, Scotty. You’d think that Hollywood liberals who have something to say about every transgression real or imagined, would have something to say about what’s going on on our college campuses. “Dem first, Jew second” may be the explanation for their silence.

Have you thought about Ben Carson as VP? — Chris Christie Fan

I don’t see that happening. He’s been out of the picture for too long. But making predictions is hard, so anything is possible.

Bernie, Michael Avenatti has been back in the news lately (because of his past involvement in the Stormy Daniels matter), and has been siding with Trump from prison in what appears to be an attempt — ala Blago — to get a presidential pardon (if Trump wins in November). Trump is definitely paying attention, and is sharing Avenatti’s glowing words about him on Truth Social. Do you think he’d actually pardon Avenatti? I do. — Ben G.

This assumes Trump wins this time around. So let’s say he does … he’d pardon Avenatti only if it doesn’t hurt him in some way. So I wouldn’t expect a pardon until his last day in office — if then.

Bernie and John: Joe Scarborough recently claimed on MSNBC that the Right is taught to hate America. However, polls consistently show that conservatives declare love for their country at far higher and more sustainable levels than Democrats, whose support for the United States fluctuates tremendously based on who is in power. The extremists on the Right shout, "Make American Great Again!" The extremists on the Left shout, "Death to America!" Do you think Scarborough was correct, or is this just an emotional third rail that gets us worked up for the benefit of voter turnout, clicks, and cable TV ratings? — Steve R.