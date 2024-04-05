Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

When submitting questions for the weekly Q&As, please limit your questions to just a few sentences (three or four tops). We’ve received complaints from subscribers about the length of these sessions. People don’t mind long answers so much, but they don’t like having to read through long-winded, often commentary-filled questions to get to those answers. Thank you, and we appreciate your help and understanding.

Let’s get started:

Mr. G., Chris Wallace recently interviewed Larry David which was sure to include questions about Trump. But he did not ask him his thoughts on RFK Jr running for President who is married to his long time co-star on his long time running show. Journalist much? Are you surprised about this lack of journalistic effort? —ScottyG

Thanks, Scotty, for pointing this out — and love your line, “Journalist much?” I guess CNN doesn’t want to remind its viewers that RFK Jr is still around — because it might hurt their guy, Joe Biden. Sounds cynical, I know. But if there’s another explanation, I’m all ears.

Bernie: Did you see the 60 Minutes report this week on Havana Syndrome, and how there’s strong evidence it’s being used on Americans, in America, by Russia? If so, what are your thoughts? I also noticed that some very anti-Ukraine U.S. politicians like J.D. Vance are already trying to shoot down the report (while few others are). Interesting to say the least — Ben G.

I saw clips. Let’s just say that I think Putin is capable of anything. ANYTHING! As for Sen. Vance and some others: If they know something we don’t, then we should listen. But if there’s something else at work here … if it has something to do with not wanting Russia to look bad because that might help Ukraine, then that would be one more reason not to trust the hard right. But in fairness, that’s speculation at this point.

Off the political subject Bernie, in a playoff game of my Mn Twins against your Yankees, probably 2009, Joe Maurer hit a ball clearly inbounds that the ump called out (probably due to a pay off by John Gotti) that changed the dynamics of the series. Ok, we were swept in the series for those that need to look it up. That being said; What's your outlook for the Yankees this year? And can you hold your record against my home team? — Tim H.

Well, Tim, they were off to a pretty good start — 5 and 0. Could this be the year they finally go all the way? They’ll need pitching if that’s going to happen. Cliche alert: Time will tell. As for your Twins, I’m like Sgt. Schultz on that: I know nothing. But thanks for the change of pace question — a welcome break from non-stop politics.(You like my choice of words — change of pace. Baseball lingo. Sometimes I impress myself, if nobody else.)

Sir Bernie & Sir John: Candace Owens & The Daily Wire have split up, probably because of her position on Israel versus HAMAS as opposed to Ben Shapiro’s view, although Matt Walsh is still employed there despite his own isolationist position. I like Ben, but I think this was a mistake and that he is being hypocritical here. If the lamestream media networks did this to a conservative commentator, I think Ben would express his disapproval of the one-sidedness there. What are your thoughts? Is the Daily Wire being as hypocritical as it says the legacy media networks are? —“Cut Wires” regards from The Emperor