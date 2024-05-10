Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Who’s leading [the campus protestors]? There are a lot more people out there than just students. Just a thought, but did we actually believe that all those people crossing our border, many from countries that hate us, were just here to get a free cell phone and a credit card from Eric Adams, and vote for Joe Biden? We’ve been invaded by an enemy we can’t even identify now. —Rodney A.

You’re right in that we don’t know who’s coming across the southern border but I’d be surprised if whoever got here illegally had anything to do with the campus protests. Are there professional activists involved? Sure. But I doubt they got here via the southern border.

Bernie and John: Watching CNN pertaining to Columbia, the interviews of professors expressed horror about the police on campus. My thought is how on earth did they get to be professors and what are they teaching? Are they a clear and present danger? — Tim H.

From John: Much of academia lives in a progressive bubble, and even very intelligent people can let ideology and idealism make them dumb. Do I think such professors are a clear and present danger? No. I think they do a disservice to our culture with the type of conduct you describe, and I think universities would benefit tremendously from staff and students who are more intellectually and ideologically diverse.

From Bernie: There’s precious little diversity of opinion on college campuses, especially at so-called elite schools. So, we wind up with faculties of liberal and progressives — and very few if any conservatives. I don’t think this is good for students seeking diverse views on controversial subjects, but I don’t think I’d call them “a clear and present danger” because of the implications of that term.

Bernie, This sounds weird but if Trump were to be sentenced to jail, would the jail have to provide space for the Secret Service to protect him? —Ival S.

Not a crazy question. He couldn’t be left alone with run-of-the-mill prisoners. So he’d need some kind of protection, maybe solitary confinement. But even though it could happen — and even though the judge in his current trial in Manhattan said if he continued to violate the gag order he might be sent to jail — I just can’t imagine Donald Trump being sentenced at most to more than a few hours behind bars. But you never know what could happen in his other pending trials.

Bernie and John: Biden finally came out late last week with some remarks about the not-so-peaceful protests on college campuses. However, to my knowledge Chuck Schumer hasn't said a word, even though he is the highest ranking Jewish-American politician and Senate Majority Leader. Hakeem Jeffries, House Minority Leader, has also been fairly silent. Both are from New York, home of Columbia University. I do not agree with the left's assertion that silence is violence, but does silence equal encouragement? I think this was certainly the case with Trump on January 6th. Doesn't the same rule apply to the other side of the political aisle? — Steve R.