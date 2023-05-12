Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying members. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Why in the world would the powers that be in the Democrat party allow Biden to run? These are not dumb people and yet this appears to be Plan A. The obvious answer is that they have no bench yet it seems to me that this rationale is weak at best. — Thomas C.

I’m not sure that they’re going to let him run. I’m starting to think they may force him out in the not too distant future. His poll numbers are terrible; most Dems don’t want him to run; and more than 60 percent in a recent poll don’t think he’s mentally up to another term. I’ve got a column on this that will go up Monday.

One of the things that can give an opinion program credibility is its guests. IMO Charles Krauthammer lent his weight to Bill O’Reilly’s show. There was another man who did the same by the name of Goldberg. If FOX wants to put their prime time back on the route to recovery, enlisting credible guests would be part of the formula. Parenthetically, I can give no greater compliment than putting a name along side Krauthammer’s when it comes to such guests. — lensattic

Thank you for the high compliment. I agree that credible guests are really important. If I’m watching a cable news show — I try NOT to as often as possible — and some hack comes on, I change the channel. And thanks again for the kind words.

Bernie, assuming you saw the CNN town hall, I have three questions: 1) Was it a journalistic mistake for the network to host such a clown show? 2) Were you surprised by how approving the audience was of every crazy thing Trump said? 3) Did Trump help himself or hurt himself with A) Republican primary voters and B) General election voters? Thanks. — Alex D.