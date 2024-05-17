Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Bernie and John: This presidential race is turning into a political soap opera. What might the title be? As the Worm Turns? The Edge of Cliff? General Mayhem? Interested in your thoughts. — Jesse B.

From John: The Old and the Witless.

From Bernie: Days of Our Lies.

Terrific accounting of our mood BG. What’s of great concern to me is once again Americans are faced with a choice of who is the lesser of two evils to lead us forward from this mess. There simply is little to feel good about and, that, too, is contagious. Has the American Experiment come to its end? It sure feels that way. — Larry H.

I think there’s still hope, Larry. In four years neither of these two will be president. Trump’s toxicity will remain in the bloodstream of the nation, but even that will dissipate over time. And, who knows, maybe someone will emerge that will rekindle the American spirit. Pollyanna-ish? Yes. But as a wise man once said: “You can live without water for many days, but you can’t live for a second without hope.” Too much?

BG - I sure want to believe you're right here, but simple q: if we're all so fed up with the disorder & chaos, why do we keep voting for it at the local, state & federal levels? — Ryan

Because partisans show up in primaries while moderates too often sit home. The more extreme candidates that win, the more likely we are to get chaos from, for example, progressive DAs who won’t prosecute certain criminals who commit certain crimes.

Bernie and John: Donald Trump's enemies seem to be constantly falling on their faces with multiple Biden blunders and lawfare-gone-bad. In The Godfather, Michael Corleone said, "Keep your friends close and your enemies closer." I have a Donald Trump corollary: "Choose your friends well and your enemies better." Care to comment? — Steve R.