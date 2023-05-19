Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying members. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Let’s get started:

Bernie, is there enough smoke yet for you to believe there may be fire connected to the POTUS with respect to money flowing to the various Biden family members? — lensattic

Maybe, but I’m not jumping to conclusions that Joe Biden made policy decisions, or influenced them, in return for money. That his son was peddling the family name is fairly obvious. He has no discernible talent, certainly not in the energy field. That didn’t stop foreign entities from paying him millions. But it gets to be serious, for me anyway, if the then-vice president did something wrong. Until then, I’m not, as I say, jumping to conclusions.

Bernie and John, Jonah Goldberg wrote an excellent analysis, "The tragedy of Jordan Neely".

To quote: "But there is a sense in which this is state-sanctioned violence. I do not mean the decision by the police not to arrest Penny. I mean the collective decisions of the state and the city of New York to turn a blind eye to people who are dangerous to themselves and others in the name of ‘compassion.’”

There are too many good points of his analysis to list here. Had George Floyd been treated or imprisoned a year prior from his arrest selling illegal drugs, he would be alive today. Had Neely received the social justice he deserved by the city of New York, he would be alive today.

I believe many of our compassionate well-meaning politicians invoke ruthless and heartless policies. — Tim H.

From John: I absolutely agree with Jonah. Much of society (including local branches of government) has been conditioned to tolerate the threatening behavior of individuals, rather than deal effectively with those individuals (by helping them or incarcerating them for the protection of others). When a problem isn’t dealt with, it often escalates. And when you look at Neely’s history, it’s clear that’s what happened with him.

From Bernie: I agree with both you and Jonah Goldberg. Neely should not have been allowed to commit one crime after another — without being forced into a mental health facility. He wasn’t — and now he’s dead. Mr. Penny had something to do with that. But so did the people who run New York City.

Bernie, How do you think the Durham report will go down in history? Will there be any, repeat, any repercussions for the likes of Schiff in particular? Would not a truly representative Congress demand his resignation given what light has been shed on his “evidence” based rantings that were so divisive? — Larry H.