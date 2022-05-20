Bernie’s Weekly Q&A (5/20)
Rather, Cawthorn, Carlson, and more!
Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying members.I appreciate you all signing up and joining me. Thank you.
If you enjoy these sessions (along with the weekly columns and audio commentaries), please use the Facebook and Twitter buttons to share this page with your friends and family. Thank you!
Now, let’s get to your questions (and my answer…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.